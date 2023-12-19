Prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia accused of raping 2 young children: Sources

Kendall Stephens first came to Action News in August 2020 after she was attacked in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia was arrested on Monday after authorities allege she raped two young boys.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed the charges against 37-year-old Kendall Stephens.

Sources tell Action News Stephens raped two boys under the age of 13. Further details on the investigation have not been released.

Some of the charges include indecent assault against a person less than 13 years old, rape, unlawful contact with minor sexual offenses, and endangering the welfare of children - parent or guardian.

A judge set her bail at $250,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for December 29.

The AG's office often takes on cases from local district attorneys if they have a conflict in the case.

In a statement to Action News, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says, "The investigation of allegations against her is being led by another agency, and as such we have no comment."

The prominent LGBTQ+ activist came to Action News in August of 2020 after she was attacked in her Point Breeze neighborhood. She says she was targeted by a violent group for being a trans woman.

Stephens then became a prominent activist for the LGBTQ+ community and she urged lawmakers to change Pennsylvania's hate crimes statute to include protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Action News was there for a 2021 press conference where Stephens, along with several other activists, stood by District Attorney Larry Krasner to help launch the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.

The board was created in part to be a source of information and resources for victims and survivors of crime, within the community.