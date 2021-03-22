Country music star Kenney Chesney postpones 2021 tour

Chesney was supposed to perform in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, June 19, but has rescheduled his tour for 2022 amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
In a statement put out on his website, Chesney said in part:
"While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022."
Rescheduled dates for Chesney's 2022 tour will be announced soon.