Police say a gun was recovered, but it's unclear how the shooter got it into the park.

3 hurt after shots fired inside Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting inside the Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County left three people hurt, including a 15-year-old.

Investigators say a fight broke out between two groups in front of the Musik Express ride just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Shots were fired, and everyone ran for cover.

The park's website says everyone enters through metal detectors.

The park will be shut down until September 30.

No arrests have been made.