Philadelphia firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story home in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of Dungan Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The firefighters worked through the cold temperatures to bring the blaze under control.

So far there is no report of any injuries.

And firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the blaze.