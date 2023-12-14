Man's body found in shopping cart in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found in a shopping cart in the city's Kensington section Wednesday night.

A 911 call came in around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the body in the cart at H and Westmoreland streets. How he got here is under investigation.

Police told Action News there was blood on his face and officers followed a trail of blood about a half a block to an abandoned house. However, it's unclear if the blood was due to trauma.

The man was discovered in the shopping cart with blankets and debris, and had no shoes or socks. He also had no identification on him but police said they believe he was in his 30s.

"Right now, we don't know the cause of death. We don't know if there's any trauma," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.