PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are questioning a man in connection to the shooting outside a corner store.It happened Sunday night near Frankford Avenue and Tioga Street in Kensington.Police say the 20-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Action News obtained surveillance video of the man police are questioning.In the video, the man is seen wearing a blue surgical glove.Police believe the gunman may have also been wearing blue surgical gloves.No further details have been released.