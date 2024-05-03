Action News recognizes 5 community leaders in honor of AAPI Heritage Month

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS, Pa (WPVI) -- Action News is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

On Thursday, Action News hosted a luncheon to honor three James Beard Award-winning chefs: "Nok" Suntaranon, the owner of 'Kalaya,' Ange Branca, the owner of 'Kampar,' and Ellen Yin, the founder and co-owner of 'High Street Hospitality Group.'

The other nominees included Montgomery County Commissioner, Neil Makhija.

And also Ajay Raju, whose foundation invests in Philadelphia's future changemakers.