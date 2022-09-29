Berks County accordionist plays traditional German music at Reading Liederkranz

Kermit Ohlinger plays a lot of German music, which includes a lot of polkas, waltzes and marches.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kermit Ohlinger could be considered a one-man band with his accordion. He plays a midi accordion that has electronic sensors in it, enabling him to play over 300 sounds.

"It's an instrument that you don't need to have an accompaniment," says Ohlinger.

But he has lots of company when he plays every other Friday night at the Reading Liederkranz.

"They call them Kermit nights," he says.

There he's known as "Doctor Squeezebox."

Now semi-retired from his music shop where he also repairs accordions, Ohlinger says he enjoys performing at the club.

Reading Liederkranz President Jon Linton says Ohlinger's songs get everyone in a festive mood.

"The mission of the club is to promote and keep German culture and heritage alive in the Berks County region," says Linton. "It's always a fun time, especially when Kermit's in the house."

"I've been performing here well over 18 years," says Ohlinger.

He says he plays a lot of German music, which includes a lot of polkas, waltzes and marches.

Ohlinger sings in both English and German.

"My heritage is Pennsylvania Dutch, so for me to pick up words in German comes kind of easy to me, because they're similar," he says.

He says he started playing the accordion at the age of five, and it wasn't easy to learn.

"An accordion is a reed instrument. Think of harmonicas, that's what's inside the accordion," he says. "It's a keyboard on one side and buttons on the other."

Now, Ohlinger strolls and doesn't even need the sheet music.

"I just know the melody and I play them," he says.

And he wears custom-made lederhosen to perform.

"The camaraderie and the friends I've made through all the years, it's a fun time," says Ohlinger.

The Reading Liederkranz's Oktoberfest is going on Wednesday, September 28 through Sunday, October 2.