Will Smith, Kevin Hart starring in 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' remake

The original "Planes Trains and Automobiles" starred Steve Martin and John Candy.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia icons are finally teaming up on the big screen.

Kevin Hart and Will Smith are on board to star in the remake of the 1980s classic "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

The new movie will have a modern update, but the same basic plot.

Smith and Hart will play characters who are forced to work together to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones.

Hart posted about the collaboration on social media, saying, "I've been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother. We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo."



The 1987 John Hughes-directed Thanksgiving buddy comedy starred Steve Martin and John Candy.

The news was first reported on Deadline.com.
