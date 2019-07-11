KFC restaurant explodes in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. (WPVI) -- North Carolina residents woke up to the smell of scorched fried chicken Thursday morning.

Police said there was an explosion just after midnight at a KFC restaurant in the town of Eden.

First responders said no one was in the building at the time.

The restaurant was reduced to rubble and debris was littered all over the road.

Police officers told WGHP that the blast damaged nearly all neighboring businesses.

Resident James Alcorn tweeted photos and videos from the scene. He said the explosion shook his house.



A cause of the explosion is under investigation.
