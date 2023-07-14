New Jersey police search for 2 suspects who kidnapped woman, stole $9K

Darla Miles reports a search is underway for the suspects who forced a woman into a van and then made her withdraw thousands of dollars on Ferry Street in Newark.



NEWARK, New Jersey -- Police in Newark, New Jersey are searching two suspects who forced a woman into a van and made her withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank account.

Officers responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on July 3.

Authorities say the suspects grabbed the 49-year-old victim by the arm and made her get into a blue Toyota Sienna, where they threatened her and demanded money.

They took her to a local bank where she was forced to withdraw $9,000 while one of the suspects waited outside to take her back to the vehicle.

Police say the suspects then drove the victim to a CVS and let her out of the car.

WABC-TV spoke to the victim on Wednesday, and she said she was duped.

"They have no boundaries, they are taking any victim in the street, please do not fall for it. Do not read any paper, no address, no lottery, because that's how they trick their victims," she said.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking into a check-cashing store while she is watched by one of the suspects. She was approached after she walked out.

"He said 'Help me collect this lottery ticket, help me collect the Mega Millions lottery ticket, please help me look for an attorney or a notary,'" she said.

The victim said she walked with them and then they put her in a van.

"From there, then I left and they told me that I had to get the money from the bank and I told them that I didn't have any, and they emptied my wallet and they threatened me," she said.

She said when they dropped her off at a nearby CVS she begged people for help.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

