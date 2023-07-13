2 suspects wanted for trying to abduct 14-year-old girl from Willow Grove Mall: Police

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to abduct a teenager from the Willow Grove Mall in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. when the 14-year-old victim became separated with her friends.

Police tell Action News two suspects grabbed the girl under her arm and tried to pull her towards the exit.

But the girl fought back and was able to get help.

Police say based on the security video, these two men clearly had a plan to go into the mall and do this.

The suspects were able to get away. Police believe they may be driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abington police.