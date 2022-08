Her kindergarten class made stops where they sang songs and put up kindness posters around town.

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teacher from South Jersey is passing on her passion for kindness.

Theresa Krisak created the Kindness Bus at Ben Franklin Elementary.

Her kindergarten class made stops throughout Lawrence Township back in June, singing songs, and hanging kindness posters around town.

The do-gooders have a club: Krisak's Kindness Kids.

The community has welcomed the children's cheer with open arms.