Filmmaker features unseen footage of King Charles III in new documentary

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings compiled rarely-seen footage and never-before-heard interviews for this documentary.

The National Geographic Documentary, "Charles: In His Own Word" is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+, our parent company.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we prepare for the coronation of King Charles III, a filmmaker is giving us an intimate portrait of Britain's new monarch.

"Charles: In His Own Words" is streaming right now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Jennings first gave us "Diana: In Her Own Words" six years ago.

Now, he's turning his attention to Charles, the prince who has waited his whole life to be king.

"There's so much in this film that even I didn't know," Jennings says. "Charles, in some ways, is almost a caricature of himself. In the media, he's painted with a very broad brush. The deeper we dug, the more we found."

Jennings says the footage isn't shocking, it's more humorous.

"There's no atomic bomb of a smoking gun in the footage that we've gone through," Jennings says, "but every minute or two, we would say, 'Huh, I did not know he was such a funny guy.'"

Jennings tells our Alicia Vitarelli that in 46 minutes you will see a side of King Charles III that you may not have seen.

Using this unseen footage, and compiling unheard interviews, Jennings says you might also notice a comparison between the King and his son, Prince Harry.

"We have a section called 'The Rebel Prince,'" Jennings says. "I didn't know how rebellious he was throughout the years. We also see how Prince Philip never respected his son. He wanted him to be a 'man's man.' He wound up sending him to boarding schools saying, 'If this doesn't put some steel in him, I just give up.'"

