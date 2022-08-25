Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police

Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Back-to-school shopping at King of Prussia Mall was disrupted on Thursday when a woman pulled out a handgun in the food court area.

Officials said the gun never went off, but they spent the afternoon interviewing a number of women who were arguing near the Five Guys right before one of them pulled the gun.

"All of a sudden, we see a couple of hundred people running toward us from the food court and we're looking and a guy runs by us," said David Ogleton of Devon. "I don't think he wanted to scare anybody else so he kind of just made the sign of a gun."

Ogleton said he was back to school shopping with his 11-year-old son.

As police made their way into the mall, stores began to lock down.

Officer said shoppers and staff were shaken, but not injured.

"I called my wife and we were saying this is not one of our worst fears, but something that we're always worried about now," Ogleton said.

Police are questioning everyone involved and have not yet pressed charges. Officers are looking into whether the woman who brandished the weapon had a permit.

"All of a sudden, we see a couple of hundred people running toward us from the food court and we're looking and a guy runs by us," said David Ogleton of Devon. "I don't think he wanted to scare anybody else so he kind of just made the sign of a gun."