Suspect wanted for stealing $40K watch from King of Prussia Mall

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are asking for help identifying the suspect who stole an expensive watch at the King of Prussia Mall.

The theft happened back on May 28 at around 3:45 p.m. inside the Breitling store.

Police say a man asked to see several different watches that were on display.

As the store associate removed the tray from the locked case, police say the suspect quickly grabbed a watch worth $40,000 and fled the store.

The suspect was last seen running into a back hallway of the mall, which is located on North Gulph Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232