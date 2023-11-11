WATCH LIVE

Police searching for suspect who flashed gun inside King of Prussia Mall

Saturday, November 11, 2023 12:59AM
Chopper 6 overhead after suspect flashes gun inside King of Prussia Mall on Nov. 10, 2023.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who flashed a gun inside the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.

It happened around 5:48 p.m. inside the Macy's department store.

Police say a retail theft suspect was confronted by mall security and showed a handgun before fleeing the mall.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

There was no word on if the suspect stole anything.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Upper Merion police.

