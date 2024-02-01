Woman charged with stealing merchandise from Nordstrom at KOP

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a 70-year-old woman's hip was broken after she was knocked down by a shoplifter at the Nordstrom store in the King of Prussia Mall.

Officers responded to Nordstrom on N. Gulph Road for a theft in progress at about 3:45 p.m. on January 17, according to Upper Merion Township police.

Store loss prevention agents said they saw a woman picking up clothes and putting them into a pile. She then collected the pile and passed by several registers without trying to pay for the items.

Police said when a loss prevention agent tried to stop her, she went running and ran into a 70-year-old woman who was attempting to enter the store.

The 70-year-old woman suffered a broken hip, elbow injury and cuts from the incident. She was taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody and was found with about $2,600 worth of merchandise. She was also in possession of pills and other substances for which she had no valid prescription, police said.

She was charged with robbery, simple assault, receiving stolen property and other related crimes.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.