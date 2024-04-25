WATCH LIVE

Police looking to ID suspicious man seen inside King of Prussia Mall dressing room

Police say the unidentified man was seen holding a cell phone over the top of a dressing room stall at the Aerie store.

By6abc Digital Staff and Briana Smith WPVI logo
Friday, April 26, 2024
Police looking to ID suspicious man seen inside KOP Mall dressing room
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are asking for help in connection with a suspicious incident at the King of Prussia Mall.

Officers responded to the mall around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man possibly filming women in a dressing room.

Police say the unidentified man was seen holding a cell phone over the top of a dressing room stall at the Aerie store inside the mall located on North Gulph Road.

Police and mall security were able to use surveillance video to pull images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232.

