3 people allegedly shoplift $10K worth of sunglasses inside KOP Mall

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators say they believe three people seen in surveillance images are behind a quick-hitting case of shoplifting at one of the Sunglass Hut stores inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Upper Merion Police Lt. Declan Coyle says, "The employee was distracted by a phone call they were taking for another customer. And when she realized that there was other people in the store, she turned around and saw these three suspects loading up shopping bags with merchandise before they fled."

Coyle says in the end, the suspects got away with approximately $10,000 worth of sunglasses before driving away in a vehicle described as a silver Nissan Maxima.

And investigators say they have reason to believe this might not have been a crime of opportunity.

Upper Merion police are searching for these individuals in connection with the theft at the King of Prussia Mall.

"We are comparing it to previous incidents we've had here to see if we recognize them from other jobs we've had. But that's why we're asking for the public's help to help us identify, at least, point us in the right direction, and help us solve this case," he says.

Shoplifting has become a rampant problem at many shopping centers across the country, and the King of Prussia Mall is no exception.

As a result, Upper Merion police have beefed up patrols in the area in conjunction with mall security.

We spoke with people who live and work in the area who say they are becoming increasingly concerned that lawlessness is becoming the new normal.

"It's going down the toilet. It is. It's going really quick too," said Robert Hunsicker from Bridgeport, PA.

Kevin McGinley of Mayfair says, "Some people, you steal $10,000 and not think anything of it and they are probably going to get away with it. So, if that's the way it's going to go, I mean, I don't know how many stores we're going to have left."

If you recognize the people in the surveillance images provided by Upper Merion investigators please call police.