Groundbreaking for $25 million upgrade to Kingsessing Recreation Center in SW Philly

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The beautiful brick building circled in scaffolding was built in 1916 and for decades has served as the Kingsessing Recreation Center.

The Southwest Philadelphia site is now set for a $25 million upgrade.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place on Tuesday, but work is already underway inside. Some programs have moved to different rec centers while the construction takes place.

The renovations are funded by the city's Rebuild program, which has invested more than $550 million into more than 70 public spaces in the city.

Kira Strong is Rebuild's Executive Director.

"We knew that this was a site with a lot of need, a lot of community support, and a lot of use," Strong explained. "It's going to be completely rehabbed - new roof, new masonry, new windows, completely refreshed indoors, ADA accessibility."

Strong added that investments on a significant level haven't been made here in years. Elevators to improve accessibility, a brand new playground, and better pathways and lighting are among the coming improvements.

"I just think it's wonderful that our children will understand that we care about them, that we value them," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

"We are making this site accessible inside and out to all Philadelphians, opening our arms to those who historically found this community resource full of obstacles instead of tools," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who explained she grew up playing at Kingsessing Rec Center.

A new turf athletic field will be built outside, funded in part by an NFL Foundation and Philadelphia Eagles grant worth $200,000.

"Investing in our community increases access and opportunity for our city's youth, to learn, to grow, and to play in a safe and constructive environment," said Eagles president Don Smolenski.

Constance Crews, president of Kingsessing Advisory Council, has fought for these changes, calling the rec center a safe haven for the neighborhood youth.

"Some kids, we don't know if they had anything to eat so we have lunches, somebody to ask them how was your day, a hug...that's what this place is. It's family," Crews explained.

This project is expected to be complete in the next 12-18 months.