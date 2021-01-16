Kingsessing triple shooting leaves 2 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Kingsessing section.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 58th and Trinity streets.
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot four times, twice to the chest, once on the left forearm and once on the right armpit.
A 40-year-old woman was shot three times, once in the chest, right arm, and the left arm, officials said.
Both victims are listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Officials also confirmed a 27-year-old man is in stable condition with a wound to his right thigh.
No arrests have been made at this time.
