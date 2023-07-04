8 shot, 4 dead in shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

Eight people were shot and four were killed in a Monday night shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

Police said at least two of the people shot were juveniles.

According to police, officers responded to 56th Street and Chester Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot.

Police took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and a juvenile to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.

While police investigate, 56th Street is closed between Kingsessing and Chester avenues.

