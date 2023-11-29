Delaware County college student released from hospital after being shot in Vermont

Kinnan Abdalhamid's parents said their son was afraid to leave the hospital and is still shaken from the attack.

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County college student who was shot in Vermont last weekend has been released from the hospital.

Kinnan Abdalhamid, 20, is a junior at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

His parents said their son was initially afraid to leave the hospital and is still shaken from the horrific attack.

Fortunately, Abdalhamid was able to run from the bullets and was grazed, according to his mother.

RELATED | 3 Palestinian college students shot in Vermont, police say

Abdalhamid was with his two friends, Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ahmad, who were visiting a relative in Burlington for Thanksgiving when a man opened fire on them in the street.

Police say two of the victims were wearing a traditional white and black scarf, known as a keffiyeh, when they were shot.

Officers have identified the alleged gunman as 48-year-old Jason Eaton.

Now, authorities are investigating this shooting as a possible hate crime.