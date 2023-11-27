Delaware County college student among 3 Palestinians shot in Vermont in possible hate crime

HAVERFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three Palestinian college students were shot in Vermont on Saturday in what police believe may have been a hate crime inspired by the war between Israel and Hamas.

One of those victims is a student at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

Kinnan Abdal Hamid, 20, is a junior at the Delaware County school.

Police say Hamid and two others, Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ahmad, were visiting a relative in Burlington for Thanksgiving when a man opened fire on them in the street.

"Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot," police said.

The victims were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a news release.

There is no exact word yet on the three men's conditions, but officials did say, "Two are stable, while one has sustained much more serious injuries."

A manhunt is now underway for the unidentified gunman.

On Sunday, Haverford College officials released a statement on social media regarding Hamid. The statement said in part, "Please join us in holding Kinnan, his friends, their families, and their communities in the light at this awful moment, as we come together in community in support of one another."