Oil tanker overturns, spills onto Kirkwood Highway in New Castle County

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said an overturned oil truck has caused a major spill and traffic delays in Delaware Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Kirkwood Highway at Farrand Drive in Pike Creek.

Police said the driver hit a manhole cover that was askew, causing him to roll over.

The truck was carrying oil which subsequently spilled onto the highway.

Kirkwood Highway is closed in both directions at that location and officials said it will be for most of the morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
