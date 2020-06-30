Arson suspect accidentally sets himself on fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an arson suspect in Northeast Philadelphia who accidentally set himself on fire.

Authorities released surveillance video Tuesday of the incident from June 19.

It was around 12:42 a.m. when video shows the male suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto bushes next to a house on the 11000 block of Knights Road.

He then ignited the fire.

The video shows flames shooting from the bushes and then from the suspect himself.

He runs off and is then seen rolling on the ground.

Police said the suspect got away in a car and was last seen east on Knights Road.

Anyone with information should call Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.
