King of Prussia Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police

By
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Merion Township police have arrested a Philadelphia man who was allegedly hiding in a department store ceiling with stolen money from the cash registers on August 25 around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, 32-year-old Nicholas Redmond was found hiding in the Macy's ceiling on the first floor of the King Of Prussia Mall, located at 680 W. Dekalb Pike, with over $7,000 cash.

Redmond told police he was behind two other thefts during the month of August, totaling over $12,000 cash.

"The officers were very shocked, they had gotten information of some odd entryways into the ceiling area, and once they got up there, I think even though at that point there was still a possibility that he was up there, they just couldn't believe somebody had gone up to that length to hide from them," said Lieutenant Brendan Brazunas with Upper Merion Township police.

Police said someone employed with Macy's as a regional security representative, called to let them know of the intruder. K9s from Lower Merion Police Department, Plymouth Township Police Department, and Norristown Police Department all helped to search the building.

After around five hours, patrol officers from Upper Merion found Redmond hiding in the ceiling of the first floor. Redmond was arrested and brought to the Upper Merion Township Police Department.

Trying to catch the alleged thief who knew the ins and outs of the building posed a difficulty for police.

"I think it's a concern with everyone. So our officers going into the situation knowing they were dealing with somebody who used to work for loss prevention, there was a concern that he had inside knowledge of ins and outs of the building where he could hide," said Lt. Brazunas.

Some shoppers told Action News they're astonished by the lengths this man took to hide from police.

"Things happen, crazy things, it's a crazy world right now," said Anthony Pierce of Cheltenham.

Redmond was arraigned before Judge Leonard and remains at Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post a $10,000 cash bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper merion townshippennsylvania newsking of prussia mallpennsylvaniamacy's
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
Bystanders spring into action after child struck by car in NE Philly
NJ barbershop owner offers free back-to-school haircuts
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Show More
Acting Philly commissioner sees 'tremendous opportunity' ahead
High risk for rip currents at the Jersey shore
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News