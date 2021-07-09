Korean war veteran honored for his community impact in Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Korean War veteran was honored Friday for his service to the U.S. and his impact on a community in Burlington County.Thomas Harper currently resides in Cookstown, New Jersey, and was at the center of Friday's ceremony at the town's VFW.Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Harper joined the military as a member of the 7th Infantry Division - which played a crucial role in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill in 1953.After the war, Harper consulted on the 1959 film, 'Pork Chop Hill' based on the famous battle."My dad keeps to himself. We learned a little bit about it, he would show us pictures as we were growing up. Being in the part of the film is very exciting for him," said Harper's daughter, Jeanette Stravinsky.On top of all his accomplishments, Harper is also a double purple heart recipient.