Krispy Kreme giving away donuts, coffee to teachers next week

Educators across the country will be treated to free donuts and coffee next week.

Krispy Kreme is offering the sweet deal to teachers to celebrate what it's calling Educator Appreciation Week.

Starting Monday, teachers can show their ID at checkout and receive a free original glazed doughnut and cup of brewed coffee.

The giveaway lasts through next Friday.

Krispy Kreme is also serving up a free 'Straight A' dozen for anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts next Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has more information on its website.
