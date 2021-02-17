Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA's new Mars rover landing with a sweet treat.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop is offering a special Mars-themed doughnut. It is caramel and chocolate cream-filled doughnut topped with a swirl.

The Mars doughnut is only available Thursday, Feb. 18 and while supplies last.

Plus, those of you who sent your name to Mars with the Perseverance Rover can get one of the doughnuts for free. Just bring your official NASA boarding pass and show it when you get to your local Krispy Kreme.
