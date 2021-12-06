murder

NJ mother said she killed infant daughter to 'fulfill the last of her sins,' court documents reveal

Police found Kristhie Alcazar's 5-month-old daughter stabbed to death inside a home on Helms Cove Lane.
By
PENNS GROVE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mother accused of killing her infant daughter said she killed her child to "fulfill the last of her sins, murder," according to court documents.

Kristhie Alcazar, 26, of Penns Grove, was arrested on Friday after police responded to Helms Cove Lane and found the woman's 5-month-old daughter stabbed to death in an upstairs apartment.

Alcazar appeared in court on Monday morning on murder charges.

"Murder purposely, murder knowingly, both first degree offenses carrying a maximum penalty of life," said Judge Allen-Jackson.

Police responded on Friday night after a 911 call captured an audible disturbance in the background.

Investigators said once they arrived at the home they found Alcazar arguing with another person.

The child's body had visible stab wounds to the chest, authorities said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Alcazar reportedly showed no remorse and stated that "she would not change any of the events surrounding the murder."

On Monday, there was a growing memorial on the front porch where the fatal stabbing happened.

Neighbor Arthur Edge said he is stunned.

"I lived next to her for two and a half years, so it's a shock to me," he said.

The infant's cause of death has been determined to be a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

"It's a tragedy," said neighbor Wandy Burgos. "She was a nice, nice lady."

Officials said the father of the infant was not at the residence at the time of the stabbing.

The prosecutor's office has filed a detention motion for Thursday, which is when Alcazar is scheduled to be back in court.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem County Prosecutor's Office or the Penns Grove Police Department.

