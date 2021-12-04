Officials: New Jersey mother charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 5-month-old to death

PENNS GROVE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Salem County Prosecutor's Office announced charges for a woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her 5-month-old daughter Friday night.Police say Kristhie Alcazar, 26, of Penns Grove, has been arrested and charged with murder after police responded to an open 911 call with audible disturbance in the background."It happened in my community. It happened right next to my house," said neighbor Arthur Edge.On Saturday, a candle and stuffed animal were on the front porch where the fatal stabbing happened.Edge said he is stunned."I lived next to her for two and a half years, so it's a shock to me," said Edge.Investigators say once they arrived at Alcazar's residence on Helms Cove Lane, they found Alcazar arguing with another person and the body of the deceased infant with visible stab wounds to the chest.Multiple knives were also recovered from the scene, officials say."It touches home cause I got grandkids and all that. I know the father and the mother, so you know we just got to be here for each other from here on out, and hopefully, this type of stuff stops happening, hopefully," added Edge.The infant's cause of death has been determined to be a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest area.No one else has been reported injured in this incident.Officials say the father of the infant was not at the residence at the time.Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 935-7510 or the Penns Grove Police Department at (856) 299-0056.