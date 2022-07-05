festival

'Pigcasso' art available at this year's Kutztown Folk Festival

The nine-day Kutztown Folk Festival continues through Sunday.
KUTZTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a piece of art that's a real conversation piece, wait until you see the one-of-a-kind works available at this year's Kutztown Folk Festival.

Forget paint brushes: Snouts are behind the brush strokes of the art created by pigs.

It's being called 'Pigcasso' art.

Should you like one of your own, you choose three colors and then pick between five of the creative and talented pigs.

"It turned out to be a really cool idea," said Kim Miller of Pig Rescue Puddin' Heartland 1st. "It's food motivated. They're pigs. You pick your colors, we sprinkle it onto the canvas, and we cover the canvas with clear plastic so that you can see underneath."

A thin layer of food is placed over the plastic.

When the pigs eat it, their snouts work as a sort of brush, moving the paint underneath and spreading the colors around.

This is the first year for the Pigcasso art tent, and it's proving to be a huge hit.

It's the oldest continuously operated folklife festival in America.
