Philadelphia police arrest suspect allegedly involved in Kensington-area sex assaults

Police say Kyle Dennison had a pattern of preying on vulnerable women in the early morning hours, and they believe more victims are out there.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man believed to be responsible for two sexual assaults in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has been arrested, according to police.

Kyle Dennison, 27, was arrested Sunday at his home on the 2900 block of 25th Street following a warrant, police said.

In the April 5 incident, a 28-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store on Kensington Avenue at 5:56 a.m. when she was approached by a man. Police said she was forced into the suspect's car, sexually assaulted and later released.

The suspect also had a gun in this case, police said.

Then on April 21, a 29-year-old woman was in the area of Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street when she was approached by a man driving.

She was offered and accepted a ride, but the man produced a handgun and the victim was forced into the backseat and sexually assaulted.

Video was previously released by police showing the suspect's charcoal gray Dodge Charger four-door sedan that was also located.

Although Dennison is still in custody, police are still trying to track down more possible victims.

"We believe there may be additional assaults that have occurred, and for one reason or another, of the survivors, these women are not coming in to talk to us," said Capt. James Kearney with Philadelphia Police Department's SVU Division.

Anyone with information about the crimes or victims call 911 or SVU Office at 215-685-325.

