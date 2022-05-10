sexual assault

Philadelphia police seek to identify suspect wanted in at least 3 sexual assaults

In all three cases, police say the man either offered the victim a ride or forced them into his car.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man believed to be connected to at least three sexual assaults in the Kensington area.

Investigators said the man picked up a 35-year-old woman on March 15 who was walking in the area of Whitaker and Erie avenues and drove her to a remote area. Police said the suspect has a gun and sexually assaulted the woman.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old woman was leaving a convenience store on Kensington Avenue on April 5 when she was approached by a man. Police said she was forced into the suspect's car, sexually assaulted, and later released.

A third incident was reported on April 21. According to police, a 29-year-old woman was in the area of Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street when she was approached by a man driving a silver sedan. She was offered and accepted a ride, but the man produced a handgun and the victim was forced into the backseat and sexually assaulted.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the suspect's charcoal gray Dodge Charger four-door sedan. It is suspected to be a 2016 to 2020 model with tinted windows and distinct rims

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect to call 911 immediately.
