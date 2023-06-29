WATCH LIVE

La Cantina de Martina makes James Beard-worthy food while building up Kensington community

Thursday, June 29, 2023 8:50PM
We head to La Cantina de Martina where a James Beard finalist is building a delicious menu while his wife is building a community hub.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Cantina La Martina chef Dionicio Jimenez's Mexican cuisine made him a James Beard finalist.

The Kensington restaurant opened in February 2022, quickly earning a reputation for authentic dishes.

While Jimenez handles the kitchen, his wife Mariangeli manages the outdoor retreat.

There is a tented area for dining and a garden setting for relaxing.

The space was a collaboration with the neighborhood and provides a respite from the city setting.

Cantina La Martina | | Instagram

2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

