La Cantina de Martina makes James Beard-worthy food while building up Kensington community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Cantina La Martina chef Dionicio Jimenez's Mexican cuisine made him a James Beard finalist.
The Kensington restaurant opened in February 2022, quickly earning a reputation for authentic dishes.
While Jimenez handles the kitchen, his wife Mariangeli manages the outdoor retreat.
There is a tented area for dining and a garden setting for relaxing.
The space was a collaboration with the neighborhood and provides a respite from the city setting.
Cantina La Martina | | Instagram
2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134