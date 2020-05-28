La Colombe reopens Rittenhouse Square shop with customers' safety top of mind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia-based coffee giant La Colombe is reopening for the first time since the coronavirus forced closures across the country.At its first cafe in Rittenhouse Square, the company says they are piloting a grab-and-go prototype with customers' safety as their top priority. It's a glimpse of what many stores will likely look like in the wake of outbreak.The new safety model features door greeters who will take orders through an app which then pings the coffee bar.Guest will then navigate through what La Colombe calls its "state-of-the-art" plexiglass barrier to get their drink."Six-feet of safe social distancing will be indicated by custom "lily pad" floor markers showing people where to stand throughout the experience. Cashless payment and required masks for customers and employees will be enforced," the company says.La Colombe plans to roll out this concept to its 30 cafes around the country.The Rittenhouse Square cafe will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily, with a limited menu. Guests will be able to purchase retail boxes of coffee for at-home brewing.