Philadelphia coffee roaster La Colombe acquired by Chobani for $900 million

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Greek yogurt maker Chobani has announced Friday that it purchased Philadelphia-based coffee maker La Colombe for $900 million.

Chobani has been expanding its product categories by adding products such as coffee creamers.

The company says La Colombe will continue to operate as an independent brand.

It operates 32 cafes in Philadelphia and beyond.