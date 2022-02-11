deadly shooting

22-year-old man fatally shot outside LA Fitness in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Thursday night outside of a LA Fitness in Bear, Delaware.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the gym in the 900 block of Eden Circle.

Police said the 22-year-old man left the gym and was approaching his car in the parking lot when a suspect began shooting at him. Multiple spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken by EMS crews to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a suspect is asked to call police.
