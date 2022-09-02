WATCH LIVE

Stores, businesses open, closed on Labor Day 2022 | LIST

Trader Joe's is open at normal hours, but Costco is closed. Aldi is operating on a modified schedule.

ByAlexis Benveniste, CNN Business, CNNWire
8 minutes ago
These are the best and worst times to travel this Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day holiday bookmarks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.

If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.

Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, Sept. 5.

Open normal hours

  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Trader Joe's
  • CVS
  • Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)
  • AMC Theatres
  • Planet Fitness
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Olive Garden
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Sam's Club

Operating limited hours

  • Aldi

Closed

  • Costco
  • DMV
  • Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours.)
  • UPS

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

