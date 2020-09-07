Families head to Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend; pandemic still on forefront

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Movin' and groovin' was the vibe for some this Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore.
In Ocean City, New Jersey scores of socially distant families packed the iconic boardwalk.
"It's been rejuvenating for the whole family, you definitely need it. You need to get out and do things with your family," said Migdalia Vansciver from Cinnaminson.
The Vanscivers, like many, took the weekend to sidebar pandemic problems, but of course still took necessary precautions, like wearing their masks.
Among them, the return of things like arcade games and indoor dining, albeit in a small capacity in Jersey, but a win for many nonetheless.
"It felt phenomenal to say 'hey I'd like to sit down and eat my food instead of walking around,' so that's pretty cool," said Pisa Pizza customer, Steve Pavlinko.
The fun, not all had on the boardwalk. Plenty visiting the shore points also took their troubles to the beach. Groups spaced out as far as the eye could see from Atlantic City to Margate.
For teacher and mother of three, Kirstie Maurer, this isn't so much as a holiday as it is a vacation.
It was imperative," Maurer said. "It's been really, really stressful so we are super excited just to be able to enjoy this really great Labor Day weekend." But again, the reality of the world is not lost on her family either.
"Crossing those bridges and getting back home, it stinks again," she added.
But there are some working to make the world a better place and you might be surprised to find it happened in Ventnor at a rib eating contest.
It may not be textbook, but then again, what has been this year? A group of competitive eaters were chomping away for charity at the Water Dog Smoke House--specifically, to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.
"I think it's good that we all gave back," said Sean Grayson, who won the contest.
