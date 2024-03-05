Police shared these images Monday of a man they say is a suspect in the crime. Hours later, someone was taken into custody

Person in custody for execution-style shooting near Mount Pleasant Mansion

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have not yet identified the person who is in custody in connection with last week's execution-style murders in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

On Monday, police released photos of a man they say is a suspect in the crime.

Hours later, someone was taken into custody.

However, as of Tuesday morning, no formal charges have been filed against that person.

The double murder happened Thursday night. Police were called to Mount Pleasant Drive in Fairmount Park shortly after 11 p.m.

When they got on scene, they found a man and woman lying next to each other in a gully on the side of the road.

They described the crime as an "execution-style" shooting.

It all happened close to the Mount Pleasant Mansion, which is a historic site that was once owned by Benedict Arnold. It was closed to the public last year.

The victims were later identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers.

Chambers' son and her mother spoke to Action News last Friday.

"Everybody should stop shooting and the world could be a better place and I could see her up in heaven one day," said Chambers' son, Taye Evans.

"I hope and pray she's ok. I hope that she will make peace and that she's with the Lord," said her mom, Terri Chambers.

Family members said they are grateful they had a chance to speak with Chambers hours before she was killed.