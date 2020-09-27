Los Angeles police officer injured during altercation with suspect at police station in San Pedro; suspect in custody

Spoke with officer at hospital. He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises. He was not shot. Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 27, 2020

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said an officer was assaulted and injured during an altercation inside a police station in San Pedro on Saturday night.Authorities initially said a bullet grazed the male officer's head. However, overnight Chief Michel Moore offered clarity on the incident.Just before 10 p.m., a desk officer at the Harbor Station was assisting a man who walked in. The two were having a discussion that turned into an altercation when the suspect took the officer's weapon and fired multiple shots at the officer, according to police. No one was hit by the bullets.The station's watch commander heard the commotion, came out to the lobby area and returned fire at the suspect, who was not hit and managed to flee from the station in a pickup truck.A few hours after the incident, Moore tweeted that the officer was at the hospital with "bumps and bruises." His injuries were consistent with being pistol-whipped or assaulted.Shortly after the suspect took off, nearby units located him and a short chase ensued.At the end of the pursuit, there was another fight and another officer suffered a minor injury.The suspect was arrested and was being treated from minor injuries sustained during the chase.