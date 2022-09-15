Philadelphia community holds rally for DA Krasner amid impeachment effort

Local lawmakers and community members were there to take a stand against what they call an unconstitutional and politically-motivated effort by the Pennsylvania House GOP to remove Krasner from office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally was held Wednesday night at Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia in support of District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Local lawmakers and community members were there to take a stand against what they call an unconstitutional and politically-motivated effort by the Pennsylvania House GOP to remove Krasner from office.

They blame Krasner's progressive policies for Philadelphia's gun violence crisis.

SEE ALSO: GOP lawmakers announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

"This is our city. We elected Larry Krasner to be the district attorney. We're going to support Larry Krasner," Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

On Tuesday, lawmakers, including a number of Democrats, voted 162 to 38 to approve a resolution to hold Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena.

Krasner thanked the crowd for their support and vowed to reform the criminal justice system.

"This commonwealth is hundreds of years old and yet for some reason all of a sudden we're gonna try to do what? We're gonna try to impeach somebody because we disagree with their policies even after two consecutive landslide wins because this administration represents what Philadelphia wants," Krasner said.