Republican lawmakers to appeal court decision to delay Krasner impeachment trial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Pennsylvania state lawmakers have announced that they will appeal a recent Commonwealth Court ruling that derailed their effort to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The court ruled that the Republican-led effort to remove the city's top prosecutor was legally unsound.

The impeachment managers said Wednesday that the court misinterpreted the impeachment proceedings.

Spearheaded by the GOP, the House voted to impeach Krasner in November. Krasner has dismissed the House Republicans' claims as targeting at his policies and sued to halt the trial. Democrats say Republicans are abusing their legislative authority.

The House's seven impeachment articles asserted that Krasner should be removed from office for various reasons, including complaints about his failure to prosecute some minor crimes.

Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters in 2021, has not been charged with a crime or been sanctioned by a court.