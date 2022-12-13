Easy Stocking Stuffers: Find something for everyone on your list at these Philly small businesses

No matter how picky the recipient, we have gifts for car-lovers, cheese-lovers, creative types and everything in between.
For the Car Lover:
Philadelphia Auto Show | Website | Facebook | Instagram
January 28-Feb 5th
Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
Black Tie Gala, January 27th benefits CHOP's Nursing Division
For the Garden Lover:
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Website |Facebook | Instagram
March 4-12
Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
*Tickets at their deepest discounted price through December 31st
For Creative types:
ARTRageous Brush and Flow Paint Party| Website |Facebook |Instagram
6345 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19144
(267) 592-7116 | Brushandflow@gmail.com
For competitive types:
Twenty One Pips | Website | Facebook | Instagram
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, Pa. 19003
(610) 228-2711 | info@twentyonepips.com
For the Cheese Lover:
Philly Cheese School | Website | Facebook | Instagram
701 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
For pasta fans:
Homemade by Bruno | Website | Facebook | Instagram
1429 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
For the Tipplers:
Strivers Row Distillery | Website | Instagram
striversrowdistillery@gmail.com
For coffee made by whiskey people:
Char & Stave| Website |Facebook | Instagram
21 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore, Pa. 19003
For coffee & chocolate lovers:
Triangle Roasters | Website | Facebook | instagram/
(215) 266-1143 | info@triangleroasters.com
For someone who digs house plants
626 S. 7th Street (7th & Bainbridge), Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
For the fashionista:
| Loyalty Leather | Facebook | Instagram
For Vinyl Lovers:
Forever Changes Music & Gifts | Website |Facebook |Instagram
28 S Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
For the Climate Conscious:
Ray's Reusables |Website | Facebook | Instagram
935 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
For the Skin Care Conscious:
Sabbatical Beauty | Website | Facebook |Instagram
Bok Building, 901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19148
(267) 205-5529
Support a local Teenpreneur:
Cee Everything Clearly and Euphorically| Instagram
The Skin Cafe |Instagram
For gifts that make a difference:
Something Different by Eric | Website | Facebook
814 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(484) 612-5357
Soltane Cafe | Website | Facebook | Instagram
138 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460
(484) 924-8042