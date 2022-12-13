Easy Stocking Stuffers: Find something for everyone on your list at these Philly small businesses

No matter how picky the recipient, we have gifts for car-lovers, cheese-lovers, creative types and everything in between.

For the Car Lover:

Philadelphia Auto Show | Website | Facebook | Instagram

January 28-Feb 5th

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Black Tie Gala, January 27th benefits CHOP's Nursing Division

For the Garden Lover:

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Website |Facebook | Instagram

March 4-12

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

*Tickets at their deepest discounted price through December 31st

For Creative types:

ARTRageous Brush and Flow Paint Party| Website |Facebook |Instagram

6345 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

(267) 592-7116 | Brushandflow@gmail.com

For competitive types:

Twenty One Pips | Website | Facebook | Instagram

24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, Pa. 19003

(610) 228-2711 | info@twentyonepips.com

For the Cheese Lover:

Philly Cheese School | Website | Facebook | Instagram

701 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

For pasta fans:

Homemade by Bruno | Website | Facebook | Instagram

1429 Wharton Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

For the Tipplers:

Strivers Row Distillery | Website | Instagram

striversrowdistillery@gmail.com

For coffee made by whiskey people:

Char & Stave| Website |Facebook | Instagram

21 Rittenhouse Pl, Ardmore, Pa. 19003

For coffee & chocolate lovers:

Triangle Roasters | Website | Facebook | instagram/

(215) 266-1143 | info@triangleroasters.com

For someone who digs house plants

The Jade Forest | Instagram

626 S. 7th Street (7th & Bainbridge), Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

For the fashionista:

| Loyalty Leather | Facebook | Instagram

For Vinyl Lovers:

Forever Changes Music & Gifts | Website |Facebook |Instagram

28 S Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

For the Climate Conscious:

Ray's Reusables |Website | Facebook | Instagram

935 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

For the Skin Care Conscious:

Sabbatical Beauty | Website | Facebook |Instagram

Bok Building, 901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19148

(267) 205-5529

Support a local Teenpreneur:

Cee Everything Clearly and Euphorically| Instagram

The Skin Cafe |Instagram

For gifts that make a difference:

Something Different by Eric | Website | Facebook

814 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(484) 612-5357

Soltane Cafe | Website | Facebook | Instagram

138 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460

(484) 924-8042