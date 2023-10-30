Schools in Laurel, Delaware, will reopen Tuesday following a shooting that left one teenager dead and two other teens hurt.

Schools to reopen in Sussex County, Delaware, after 3 teens shot, 1 killed, in shooting

Administrators said there will be an increased police presence in schools, as well as counselors available to students.

Schools in the Sussex County community were closed Monday after three teenagers were shot at West 7th and Centers streets in Laurel at 3 p.m. Sunday.

An 18-year-old boy died, and a 15-year-old and 13-year-old boy were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call police.