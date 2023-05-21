Officials search for information on alleged police impersonator in Bucks County

Police say if you are concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop, pull over to a well-lit area and call 911.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are searching for information on an alleged police impersonator in Bucks County.

Falls Township police said that around midnight on Saturday, a 31-year-old woman was pulled over after leaving a Wawa.

The alleged impersonator was driving a black or blue SUV with interior blue and red lights on the dashboard, officials say.

Police described the impersonator as being a 5'9" man with a thin build and in his 30s.

He had a gold badge, carried a flashlight, was clean-shaven, and wore dark pants with a plain dark uniform, according to police.

It is unclear why the alleged impersonator pulled the woman over at this time.

Anyone with information on the alleged impersonator is asked to contact Detective Christoper Iacono at 267-979-0481 or via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com.

If you want to remain anonymous you can contact tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

Police also noted that if you are concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop, pull over to a well-lit area and call 911 to verify.