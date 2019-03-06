Lawmakers demand investigation of abuse allegations at Delaware County school

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council members Helen Gym and Kenyatta Johnson joined regional lawmakers Wednesday in demanding a state investigation into the Glen Mills Schools for boys.The residential facility in Delaware County provides services for troubled youth.A Philadelphia Inquirer investigation uncovered allegations of child abuse and cover-ups spanning decades.Local leaders say they're standing up for the children and want accountability.Philadelphia and many other municipalities have already pulled kids from the school.Back in September, two former counselors were arrested, charged with assaulting a 17-year-old student.------